Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $639,000 Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 23,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 72,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

NYSE:MDU opened at $27.37 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $34.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

MDU Resources Group Profile (Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.