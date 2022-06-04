Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $659,000 Stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 561.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $54.15 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.93.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.51. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $638.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $343,817.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $87.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.60.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

