Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $667,000 Stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $52.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 46.70%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $400,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,018.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,798 shares of company stock worth $538,161. 3.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLAY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

