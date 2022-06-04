Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $674,000 Stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.12% of Resources Connection worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Resources Connection in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $403,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,686.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RGP stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $616.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.25. Resources Connection had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $204.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

