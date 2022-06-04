Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $680,000 Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BKU opened at $40.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.23. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $48.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $222.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.79 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $27,529.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

BKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

BankUnited Company Profile (Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.