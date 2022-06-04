Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 467.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,024 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.07% of NOW worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DNOW. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in NOW by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,800,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,702 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of NOW by 1,247.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 974,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after buying an additional 901,887 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NOW by 172.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after buying an additional 585,412 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NOW by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,254,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,796,000 after buying an additional 435,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of NOW by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 565,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 308,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on NOW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

DNOW opened at $11.49 on Friday. NOW Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.42 million. NOW had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

