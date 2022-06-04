Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $560,000 in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Xencor by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xencor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.13. Xencor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $1.09. Xencor had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $34,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $72,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,173 shares of company stock valued at $149,826 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

