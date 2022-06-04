Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $581,000 in Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 90,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.10% of Local Bounti at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Local Bounti during the fourth quarter worth about $2,580,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Local Bounti during the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Local Bounti during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LOCL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Local Bounti from $8.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Local Bounti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.30.

LOCL opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.69. Local Bounti Co. has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $12.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.67.

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Local Bounti Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

