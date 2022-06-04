Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $657,000 in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 81.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CERE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

NASDAQ:CERE opened at $27.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average of $30.02. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $46.16.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,250. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

