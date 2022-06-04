Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,186 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 204.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,371,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,697,000 after buying an additional 921,127 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,001,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,532,000 after purchasing an additional 35,931 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth $24,702,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 511,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAKE opened at $31.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $63.25.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $793.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.10 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 38.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAKE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

