Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New $515,000 Investment in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,206 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.06% of QCR at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QCR by 122.1% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,924,000 after buying an additional 149,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,839,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,111,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in QCR by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 71,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 34,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in QCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,512,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

QCRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $56.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.10. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.75 and a 1-year high of $62.34. The company has a market cap of $995.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.02.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. QCR had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 35.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. QCR’s payout ratio is 3.65%.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

