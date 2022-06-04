Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 6,389 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 111.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 649,823 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 7.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,277,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,123,000 after purchasing an additional 90,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,323,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

NYSE:CNX opened at $22.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.42. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.28.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of ($913.10) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.43 million. The business’s revenue was down 293.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

