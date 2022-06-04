Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 9,644 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,159,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 99,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 23,617 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 190.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 154,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 101,601 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVC opened at $6.62 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1.40%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SVC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Service Properties Trust from $8.50 to $6.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

About Service Properties Trust (Get Rating)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

