Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases New Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.05% of CoreCivic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CoreCivic by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 91,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CoreCivic by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 350,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CoreCivic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in CoreCivic by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $129,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,120.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 20,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

CXW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CoreCivic stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.34 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

