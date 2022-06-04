Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases Shares of 4,979 Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CR. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Crane by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 49.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $94.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.62. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $114.87.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 25.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

Crane Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.