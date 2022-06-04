Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,359,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $992,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $1,927,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMCX opened at $36.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average is $38.80. AMC Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.39. AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 45.15%. The company had revenue of $712.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMCX shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

