Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Holdings in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Guess’ were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 1.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 1.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 90.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

NYSE:GES opened at $20.34 on Friday. Guess’, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.39 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Guess’ declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $175.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

