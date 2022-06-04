Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 1,115 Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 32,574 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,187,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,194,000.

BATS SMIN opened at $51.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.75 and a 200-day moving average of $57.03. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $55.12.

