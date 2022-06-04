Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 122,927 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,927 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Equitable were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. CWM LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 339.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $810,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,449 shares of company stock worth $5,066,188. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.86. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.73 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EQH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Equitable to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.30.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

