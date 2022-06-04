Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 13,066 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,696 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,066 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.08% of Beazer Homes USA worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BZH. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,786,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,062,000 after acquiring an additional 46,834 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 57,511 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BZH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of BZH opened at $16.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 12.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.91. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $23.97.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $508.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.00 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Beazer Homes USA (Get Rating)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

