Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 1,605 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,540,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794,469 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 681.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 656,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after acquiring an additional 572,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $10,331,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 689,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,218,000 after buying an additional 263,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 405,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after buying an additional 258,398 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.08. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $28.28.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.41 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.