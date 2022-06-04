Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 16,549 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,549 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NNN. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

NNN stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.84. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $190.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.63 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 126.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NNN shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Colliers Securities decreased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

