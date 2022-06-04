Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 26,619 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,619 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Xperi were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Xperi by 156.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xperi by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xperi during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Xperi by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

In other Xperi news, Director Laura Durr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $78,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,026.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of XPER opened at $16.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.36. Xperi Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $22.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -48.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Xperi’s payout ratio is -58.82%.

Xperi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.