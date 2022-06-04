Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 3,426 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.05% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 28.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 124.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 18,307 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKD shares. StockNews.com lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $5.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.08. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $677.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.71 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.08% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile (Get Rating)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.