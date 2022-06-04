Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 347 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

QDEL opened at $89.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.27. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1 year low of $88.05 and a 1 year high of $180.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.03.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $2.36. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.05 million. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 56.46% and a net margin of 43.26%. QuidelOrtho’s quarterly revenue was up 167.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

QDEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised QuidelOrtho from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded QuidelOrtho from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of QuidelOrtho stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $173,224.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.

