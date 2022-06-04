Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 3,849 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,643 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 283,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,321,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $8,365,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

NYSE PB opened at $72.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.92. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.40 and a 12 month high of $80.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 43.64%. The company had revenue of $275.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PB. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

In other news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $134,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile (Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.