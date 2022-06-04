Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 420 Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in POSCO were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in POSCO by 1,346.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in POSCO by 4.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in POSCO by 46.0% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 443,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after acquiring an additional 139,674 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in POSCO by 5.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in POSCO by 73.3% during the third quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE PKX opened at $57.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.86 and a 12 month high of $80.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. POSCO’s payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of POSCO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

