Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 8,130 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,130 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

BBIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $21.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue was up 266.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Dachille bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $81,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

