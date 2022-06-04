Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 8,441 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,441 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 18.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,748,000 after acquiring an additional 143,273 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at about $353,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 11.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at about $1,328,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GRBK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average is $23.82. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $32.25.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.35. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 27.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

