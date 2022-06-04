Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 88,894 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,350 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 88,894 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 18.7% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter valued at $307,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Halliburton by 12.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,751 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 32.5% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter valued at $3,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

HAL stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average of $31.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $42.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In other news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,172,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,602. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,193,354.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,353 shares of company stock valued at $10,667,430 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

