Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,796 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Concentrix by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Concentrix by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Concentrix by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Concentrix by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in Concentrix by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 50,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CNXC opened at $159.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.58. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $136.74 and a 12-month high of $208.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.33.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.36%.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $1,538,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,320.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Hayley bought 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.33 per share, with a total value of $100,051.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,849.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,514 shares of company stock valued at $240,032 and sold 30,000 shares valued at $4,704,400. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

