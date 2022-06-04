Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stake in Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,519 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.46% of Laird Superfood worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Laird Superfood by 32.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 666,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,721,000 after purchasing an additional 162,076 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Laird Superfood in the fourth quarter worth about $711,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Laird Superfood by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Laird Superfood by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Laird Superfood by 15.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LSF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Laird Superfood from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Laird Superfood from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laird Superfood from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Laird Superfood from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

LSF opened at $2.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Laird Superfood had a negative net margin of 84.29% and a negative return on equity of 40.46%. Analysts forecast that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Laird Superfood news, Director Gregory B. Graves acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

