Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,889 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $104,000.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $246,552.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $449,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,343 shares in the company, valued at $960,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEO opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.19. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AEO has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $34.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

About American Eagle Outfitters (Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.