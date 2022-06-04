Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stock Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,772 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,116,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,846,000 after acquiring an additional 27,083 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,113,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,115,000 after buying an additional 40,825 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,097,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,481,000 after buying an additional 100,829 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,031,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,863,000 after buying an additional 49,999 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 28.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,053,000 after buying an additional 191,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

HCAT stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The firm has a market cap of $806.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.27.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 57.95%. The business had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $131,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 180,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,750.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $29,518.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,945.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,816 shares of company stock valued at $848,351. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HCAT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Health Catalyst from $38.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

