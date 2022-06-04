Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,024,000 after purchasing an additional 908,136 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWE stock opened at $60.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $65.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.47.

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. NorthWestern’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.26%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NWE shares. Barclays raised NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Siebert Williams Shank dropped their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Sidoti lowered NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NorthWestern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

