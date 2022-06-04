Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,099 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $95.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.69. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.14.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

