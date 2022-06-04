Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AMBA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.56.

Get Ambarella alerts:

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $82.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.11. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $65.60 and a 52-week high of $227.59.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $90.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $60,191.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $59,262.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,482 shares of company stock valued at $14,415,929. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 585.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.