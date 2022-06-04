AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Gap Down to $38.59

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.59, but opened at $37.71. AMC Networks shares last traded at $38.55, with a volume of 25 shares changing hands.

AMCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.80.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $712.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.80 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 28.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $2,359,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth $992,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the third quarter worth $1,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

