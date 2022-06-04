AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Gap Down to $38.59

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.59, but opened at $37.71. AMC Networks shares last traded at $38.55, with a volume of 25 shares changing hands.
AMCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.80.
In other AMC Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 28.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $2,359,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth $992,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the third quarter worth $1,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.
AMC Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMCX)
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.
