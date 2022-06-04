American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Acquires $337,100.00 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $337,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,137,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,065,777.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AAT stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.97 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.47, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

AAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 106,796 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,451,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Assets Trust (Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.