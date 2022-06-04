American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Stock Position Reduced by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,868 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $147,530.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 15,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $612,500.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,023. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

AEL opened at $40.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.76. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.85 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 26.35%. The business’s revenue was down 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

