American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Stock Position Reduced by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,868 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $147,530.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 15,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $612,500.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,023. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AEL opened at $40.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.76. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49.
American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.85 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 26.35%. The business’s revenue was down 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About American Equity Investment Life (Get Rating)
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Equity Investment Life (AEL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.