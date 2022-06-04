Aneel Zaman Sells 22,542 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $3,457,041.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,183 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,624.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Aneel Zaman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,897,431.95.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $158.56 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.27 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.22 and a 200-day moving average of $159.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at $296,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 26.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

