Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,250 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMEH. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 58,490 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,059,000 after acquiring an additional 54,992 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of AMEH opened at $37.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day moving average is $54.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $133.23.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $263.26 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 16.80%.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

