Arc Family Trust Sells 84,600 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 84,600 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $363,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,568,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,445,655.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $350,520.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Arc Family Trust sold 184,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $710,240.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Arc Family Trust sold 61,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $183,610.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Arc Family Trust sold 67,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $217,750.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $172,000.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 31,300 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $113,619.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 61,400 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $235,776.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $421,360.00.

NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $396.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 3.59. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 54.97% and a negative net margin of 51.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FTC Solar from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTC Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCI. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in FTC Solar by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 70.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

