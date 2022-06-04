Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,770 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Argo Group International by 63,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Group International during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Argo Group International by 46.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ARGO opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.88. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $61.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Argo Group International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

