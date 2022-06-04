Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 4,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at $32,112,067.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $119.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.74 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.16. The firm has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a PE ratio of 103.30 and a beta of 0.32.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.28.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

