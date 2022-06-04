Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100,133 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,449,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,153,000 after purchasing an additional 433,205 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7,641.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 768,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 758,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 620.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 121,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 104,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.51. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 253.66% and a negative return on equity of 43.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

