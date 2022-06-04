Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,105 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 122,972 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.19) to €4.20 ($4.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.19) to €3.50 ($3.76) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.30 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.77.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $3.16 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $13.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.0571 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.28%.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

