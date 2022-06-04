Bank of Montreal Can Buys New Position in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 194,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.68% of ACE Convergence Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACEV. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition by 2,495,900.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 24,959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition by 3,092,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 30,924 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

ACEV opened at $10.04 on Friday. ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the IT infrastructure software and semiconductor sectors.

