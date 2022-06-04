Bank of Montreal Can Buys Shares of 200,000 Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.27% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 39.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HIII opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.91.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

