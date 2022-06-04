Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,696,125 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLD opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -241.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $705.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -733.33%.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

